State tells Foxconn it's no longer eligible for tax credits

In a statement, Foxconn Technology Group confirmed that discussions are taking place with state officials “regarding our commitment to bring substantial impact to Wisconsin’s economy, workforce and educational institutions.”

“Foxconn is in compliance with the terms of the agreement with WEDC and we will continue to work with the State in good faith,” the statement said. “Foxconn is hopeful that we will arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution so we can continue with a project that is important to our company and to the development of technology in Wisconsin.”

Foxconn is required to provide WEDC with an update on its progress and how many jobs have been created by April 1 to determine whether the company qualifies for state tax credits. The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.

The company has said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.

Foxconn vice chairman Jay Lee earlier this month told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the company had hired more than 520 employees and would qualify for state tax credits.

However, Brennan’s letter indicates the company will not be eligible unless the contract is amended to reflect the current project.