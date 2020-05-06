State tax collections take $870 million hit as lawmakers debate reopening the economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently released tax data show an $870 million drop in state tax collections last month — due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's efforts to shut down nonessential businesses to mitigate transmission of the virus.

The news comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers, who have filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court that could eliminate the governor's "safer at home" order, try to reach common ground on how to reopen the economy.

During an interview with Wisconsin Health News, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, offered some details on how he might like to reopen the state economy, but said the first effort is to try to reach consensus with Evers.

However such bipartisan agreements have been scarce since the governor was elected in 2018, and Vos said it's possible Republicans, who control the Assembly and Senate, could present their own plan.

"We might end up having to do that, but that is not certainly step one," Vos said. "I would much rather do it collaboratively."