State Supreme Court to follow GOP proposal for 'least-change' approach to redistricting

In a split vote Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans' request that the state's next decennial legislative and congressional boundaries be drawn with minimal changes to the existing maps that have helped the GOP hold majorities in the legislature for a decade.
In a 4-3 ruling, the conservative majority on the court indicated it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, but will follow what Republicans have called a "least-change" approach to drawing maps.
Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in gerrymandered districts drawn by Republicans in secret in 2011.
Writing for the majority, Justice Rebecca Bradley, said maps should be drawn based on population changes in the 10-year census and a least-change approach "safeguards the long-term institutional legitimacy of this court by removing us from the political fray and ensuring we act as judges rather than political actors."
Fellow conservative-backed justices Brian Hagedorn, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler also ruled for the majority. Liberal-backed justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky dissented.
Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, blasted the court's ruling in a statement, adding that there is no basis in the constitution to follow a least-change approach to redrawing maps.
“Whatever comes from this corrupt nonsense, if it’s not fair to our state, it shouldn’t be accepted by federal courts, and most importantly, it won’t be accepted by the people of Wisconsin," Chheda said.
The state Supreme Court also ruled that the partisan makeup of districts is not a valid factor to consider when drawing new legislative and congressional districts.
“Claims of political unfairness in the maps present political questions, not legal ones," Bradley wrote. "Such claims have no basis in the constitution or any other law and therefore must be resolved through the political process and not by the judiciary.”
A Democratic-backed lawsuit also has been filed in federal court, but the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin earlier this month issued a stay in the federal redistricting case pending further action by the state Supreme Court.
The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.
