State Supreme Court issues even sterner rebuke of election lawsuits

In the federal case, a judge hearing Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin said the president's request to "remand" the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was "bizarre."

Hearings on both Trump campaign lawsuits were scheduled for Thursday, with the judges noting the importance of resolving the legal battles before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.

Trump, who argues that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in accordance with state guidelines were illegal, wants a judge to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to determine who won the election.

"It's a request for pretty remarkable declaratory relief," said U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig during a conference call to set deadlines and a hearing date. Ludwig, who said it was "an unusual case, obviously," also cast doubt on whether a federal court should be considering it at all.

"I have a very, very hard time seeing how this is justiciable in the federal court," Ludwig, a Trump appointee, said. "The request to remand this case to the Legislature almost strikes me as bizarre."