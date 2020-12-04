State Supreme Court issues even sterner rebuke of election lawsuits

Issuing its most scathing rebuke of attempts to overturn the presidential election results, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from a group of voters seeking to invalidate the entire election and have the Legislature decide the winner.
Conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn writing with the court's three liberal-backed justices called the petition "the most dramatic invocation of judicial power I have ever seen."
"Judicial acquiescence to such entreaties built on so flimsy a foundation would do indelible damage to every future election," Hagedorn wrote for the majority. "Once the door is opened to judicial invalidation of presidential election results, it will be awfully hard to close that door again. This is a dangerous path we are being asked to tread. The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting from the exercise of this kind of judicial power would be incalculable."
The other three conservative-backed justices dissented, arguing the court should grant the petition and "address the people of Wisconsin's concerns about whether the (Wisconsin Elections Commission's) conduct during the 2020 presidential election violated Wisconsin statutes."
The case is separate from two others the Trump campaign has filed in Wisconsin making similar arguments, one at the state level and one at the federal level. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear the state case before it first goes through lower courts.
In the federal case, a judge hearing Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin said the president's request to "remand" the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was "bizarre."
Hearings on both Trump campaign lawsuits were scheduled for Thursday, with the judges noting the importance of resolving the legal battles before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.
Trump, who argues that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in accordance with state guidelines were illegal, wants a judge to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to determine who won the election.
"It's a request for pretty remarkable declaratory relief," said U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig during a conference call to set deadlines and a hearing date. Ludwig, who said it was "an unusual case, obviously," also cast doubt on whether a federal court should be considering it at all.
"I have a very, very hard time seeing how this is justiciable in the federal court," Ludwig, a Trump appointee, said. "The request to remand this case to the Legislature almost strikes me as bizarre."
The judge questioned why Trump wasn't going directly to the Legislature if he wants lawmakers to get involved with naming electors. Bock said Trump needed the court to rule that the election was "invalid" so the Legislature could get involved. He also said that the term "remand," which is typically used to describe when one court sends a case to a lower court, was "inartful."
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cast serious doubt in the week on whether the Legislature might change the state's electors from Biden to Trump backers. Steineke tweeted a clip of actor Dana Carvey playing President George H.W. Bush saying, "Not gonna do it."
There are also three other lawsuits in Wisconsin, one in federal court and two in state court, filed by Trump allies seeking to overturn Biden's win. Trump has lost multiple lawsuits in other battleground states as part of a longshot effort to overturn Biden's victory. Even if he were to prevail in Wisconsin, the state's 10 Electoral College votes would not be enough to hand him reelection.
Ludwig scheduled a daylong virtual hearing in Trump's federal lawsuit for Thursday.
Bock urged the judge to expedite the case, noting that the Electoral College members were voting on Dec. 14. Ludwig said he was sensitive to the time concerns, but that Trump could have raised the issues in November.
"There's a little bit of the time crunch being created by the plaintiff," Bock said.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
