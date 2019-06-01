MILWAUKEE -- With disappointment from the last contest still fresh for Democrats, two liberal-backed candidates for the next state Supreme Court election addressed the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention here Saturday.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky vowed to confront "secretive dark money" in judicial races and warned of increasing politicization of the judiciary.
Marquette University Law professor Ed Fallone said his background as a Latino and educator would bring new perspectives and a voice for working people to the state's high court.
Fallone said Wisconsin incarcerates "too many people for nonviolent offenses at rates far exceeding our neighboring states."
"And to put it bluntly, we're locking up too many people of color," Fallone said.
In an apparent but indirect reference to the abortion debate, Karofsky decried that "our fundamental rights as women are still under assault."
"Why are we still having these arguments? Because a radical minority thinks the Constitution should bend to their will" despite judicial precedent, Karofsky said.
Fallone and Karofsky are the liberal candidates seeking to challenge conservative Justice Dan Kelly, an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker who will seek election to the state Supreme Court in April 2020.
Their remarks were delivered Saturday at the two-day convention at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. About 1,800 party delegates were enlisted to attend.
The backdrop for Karofsky and Fallone was the disappointment of the April 2019 Supreme Court election, in which liberal Judge Lisa Neubauer was heavily favored but was upset by conservative Judge Brian Hagedorn. The outcome preserves a conservative majority on the Supreme Court at least through 2023.
Both of the candidates for the next Democratic Party chairperson -- party vice chairman and state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, and former MoveOn leader Ben Wikler -- have vowed to intensify the party's involvement in judicial races in light of that outcome.
Some critics question if it's appropriate for state Supreme Court candidates, the election for which is officially nonpartisan, to address partisan events such as conventions.
Hagedorn took it a step farther at the state Republican convention last month, addressing it as a Justice-elect to thank GOP activists for their support in April.
Later Saturday, delegates will hear from the party's standard-bearer, Gov. Tony Evers. The role of political cheerleader is new territory for Evers who, as the longtime state superintendent, wasn't directly involved in partisan politics until launching his governor bid in 2017.
At the convention Sunday, Democrats will pick between Bowen and Wikler to lead their party heading into a 2020 campaign in which the state is expected to be pivotal to the national presidential race. The current chairwoman, Martha Laning, is not seeking a third term.
Campaigns for several Democratic presidential candidates had a volunteer-powered presence at the convention Saturday. They included former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.