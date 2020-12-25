State Supreme Court Chief Justice releases statement expressing concern over recent threats

The state Supreme Court Chief Justice released a statement Friday expressing concern over "recent comments aimed at members" of Wisconsin's high court.

"I acknowledge that all members of the public have the constitutional right to speak in criticism of public servants, which certainly includes all justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court," Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said. "However, no justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs. Wisconsin has a long history of protecting the right to freely worship, as well as the right to freely speak."

Court spokesman Tom Sheehan and other office representatives did not immediately respond to the Wisconsin State Journal's requests for comment Friday.

The statement comes days after President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday to criticize conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn for rejecting another one of Trump's efforts to overturn election results in Wisconsin.