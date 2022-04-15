State Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps

After initially selecting legislative maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted Republican-drawn boundaries for the state's next 10-year political maps — following the U.S. Supreme Court rejection of the Democratic governor's proposal.

The state Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining fellow conservatives on the court, in favor of maps drawn by legislative Republicans, which the majority determined to be "race neutral." Hagedorn, who was expected to be the deciding vote in the ruling, had previously sided with the court's three liberal justices in favor of Evers' maps.

In Friday's ruling, Hagedorn wrote that the court could have chosen to draw new boundaries itself, but added that "time and our institutional limitations make that unrealistic at this juncture."

Friday also marks the first day candidates can begin circulating nomination papers to get on the August primary ballot.

"The remaining option is to choose one of the proposed maps we received as the baseline," Hagedorn wrote. "Only one proposal was represented as race-neutral in its construction: the maps submitted by the Legislature."

The nation's highest court rejected the Democratic governor's legislative maps last month, kicking the matter back to the state court. The federal court ruled March 23 that the state Supreme Court did not properly determine whether Evers’ maps, which create a new, seventh Black majority Assembly district in Milwaukee, complied with the federal Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court order stipulated that the state's high court was free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider Evers’ maps, but “any new analysis, however, must comply with our equal protection jurisprudence.”

Conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said the court found insufficient evidence "to justify drawing state legislative districts on the basis of race."

"The maps proposed by the Wisconsin Legislature are race neutral. The Legislature's maps comply with the Equal Protection Clause, along with all other applicable federal and state legal requirements," Ziegler wrote. "Further, the Legislature's maps exhibit minimal changes to the existing maps, in accordance with the least change approach we adopted."

Justices Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Hagedorn joined in the ruling. Liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky dissented.

Karofsky wrote that the case has been "nothing short of an odyssey — a long wandering marked by many changes in fortune."

"Like all odysseys, the travelers (this court) have had to make several navigational decisions along the way; unfortunately, we have taken numerous wrong turns," Karofsky wrote. "The sum total of all that misdirection now leads us to the legally unacceptable maps submitted by the Legislature."

The ongoing battle over Wisconsin's next 10-year political maps began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling last year that the next maps must include minimal changes to existing boundaries forced the governor to draw and submit new districts.

The state Supreme Court on March 3 adopted maps drawn by Evers, which maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature. Republican lawmakers appealed to the federal court — with a focus on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee, which Republicans said would dilute the Black majority in the six existing districts. The Legislature argued the state's high court never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled last month that the state court did not properly consider “whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity" and sent the matter back to the state court.

The Republican-drawn maps chosen Friday reduce the number of Black majority Assembly districts from six to five.

"If, according to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Governor's addition of a Milwaukee-area majority-minority district evinces a disqualifying consideration of race, then the Legislature's removal of a Milwaukee-area majority-minority district reveals an equally suspect, if not more egregious, sign of race-based line drawing," Karofsky wrote.

The court's latest ruling will almost certainly be appealed, but with the Aug. 9 primary less than four months away, it's likely the GOP-drawn maps will be used in this fall's midterm. Future legal challenges could result in additional changes leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

"Without any legal basis or precedent, and ignoring a decision they made just a month ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is showing its true colors: political gain over judicial fairness," Fair Elections Project Director Sachin Chheda said in a statement Friday. “Time and time again, our high courts have let the people of Wisconsin down."

Evers issued a statement taking aim at what he called "an outrageous decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court."

“This is an unconscionable miscarriage of justice for which the people of this state will see no reprieve for another decade," Evers said.

GOP-drawn maps for the Assembly would create 51 GOP-leaning districts, 35 Democratic-leaning districts and 13 competitive districts, according to a Princeton Gerrymandering Project analysis using past election results. In the Senate, 15 districts would lean Republican, 10 would lean Democratic and eight would be considered competitive.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate.

"We have thought our maps were the best option from the beginning," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted Friday. "We appreciate the court’s due diligence and are glad to move forward with these maps that make the least changes and comply with traditional redistricting criteria."

While Evers' legislative maps were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, his congressional maps were left untouched. Those boundaries double the number of competitive congressional districts, from one to two. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are currently held by Republicans.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

