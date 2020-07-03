State Street to close for weekend 'Streatery' dining program

Many bars and restaurants have been relying on takeout to carry their business through the pandemic. Rhodes-Conway said the “streatery” program is another way the city aims to support the small business community, especially as they adapt to pandemic conditions.

Allowing expanded, outdoor dining provides greater opportunity for better airflow and the ability to stay further away from other diners — recommended actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which went into effect Thursday, does not affect outdoor dining but prohibits indoor service at bars. For outdoor dining service, tables and chairs must allow for six feet of space between customers who are not from the same household.

Also, only six people from the same household are allowed at each table.