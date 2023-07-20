Although there was talk of trying it this summer, an experimental shutdown of lower State Street to nonemergency vehicle traffic, to test the potential of a pedestrian mall there, will likely have to wait until 2024.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Juliana Bennett, 2nd District, on Tuesday will introduce a resolution to the City Council directing staff to pursue the experimental closure of the 400 to 600 blocks of the street for next year.

The experiment is possible because Metro Transit removed buses from the lower blocks of the street as part of a sweeping system redesign implemented on June 11. Buses continue to use the 100 to 300 blocks of the street — those closest to Capitol Square — and Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, will operate on those blocks with special stops starting in late 2024.

“The pedestrian mall pilot on the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street provides the city the opportunity to test an idea that has been circulating for over half a century,” Bennett said. “Some say that it will have no impact and is a waste of the city’s time. Others say that the pedestrian mall is a crucial next step to creating a vibrant Downtown. I say we’ll never know until we try.”

The city’s Downtown Coordinating Committee has been studying the possibility for months.

In mid-June, the DCC informally recommended a pilot program with the details to be introduced in a resolution to the council followed by committee review and a council decision. At the time, it was thought a pilot program could start as soon as August.

The resolution to be introduced on Tuesday lays out a more methodical process. City staff led by the Planning and Traffic Engineering divisions are directed to take the necessary steps to close lower State Street “sometime during 2024,” it says.

There are several reasons why waiting until next year is better than moving ahead this summer, including that it will allow staff to spend more time on the project and gather community input, Bennett said.

Rhodes-Conway could not be reached for comment.

To realize the benefits of a pedestrian mall while accommodating the daily needs of businesses, residents, delivery services and property owners, staff must develop a design and management plan, including recommendations related to equity, diversity and inclusion, furniture and equipment needs, placemaking and public art, programming, signs and ongoing staff responsibilities, the resolution says.

After the experiment, staff would prepare a report that includes use comparisons, survey results and recommendations for any future changes to the 400 to 600 blocks, it says.

“We will be better able to learn the impact of the changes made if we can measure them,” City Planner Dan McAuliffe said.

“Moreover, this gives us the chance to see how the space is being used now that Metro is no longer on those blocks, and tailor our approach to best meet the needs of business, residents and visitors,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to think how small changes to the space, like the addition of street furniture, art or other placemaking strategies, could have the largest impacts in improving the character and activity of the space.”

The cost should be relatively low, but the city doesn’t have an estimate at this time, McAuliffe said.

The DCC is scheduled to discuss the resolution in a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building.

“The resolution allows Madison to pursue a unique opportunity to reenergize lower State Street at a pedestrian level,” DCC chairman Adam Plotkin said. “Having heard from a large number of interested parties, including both residents and businesses, we know we have to approach the pilot thoughtfully to balance all of the various uses.”

The resolution is getting a warm, first-blush reaction elsewhere.

“By interacting with State Street in a new way, Madisonians, through the project, will start exploring the long-term future of one of our community’s most prized assets,” said Jason Ilstup, president of Downtown Madison Inc.

More momentum

The city converted State Street from a regular street with parking into a transit and pedestrian mall in phases in the 1970s and early 1980s, fully reconstructing it between 2004 and 2014. Last year, the city decided to keep buses on the 100 to 300 blocks but to remove them from the 400 through 600 blocks.

The 700 and 800 blocks already function as a pedestrian and bicycle mall, known as State Street Mall. But those blocks are much different, with just a few large buildings that can all be accessed from other streets.

But a pedestrian mall on the 400 through 600 blocks presents challenges far beyond placing some barriers at the entrances.

The street is only 24 feet wide, and a 20-foot fire lane is required by code. The Fire Department has promised to be flexible but said it needs space to operate in emergencies. The city also must decide whether to separate bicyclists and pedestrians and how to guarantee access to all residents and businesses, especially for deliveries.

A city survey that drew a modest response showed general support for closing the blocks to vehicles and making them accessible only to pedestrians and bikes for all or parts of the week. But the level of support varied among residents — who were most supportive — building owners, cafes, restaurants, taverns, retailers and service businesses.

“I am excited to see the resolution introduced to give more momentum to the fruition of the project,” said Elias Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association. “We are grateful for Ald. Bennett’s leadership in making sure that there continues to be engagement from people living on State Street, local businesses and other community stakeholders.”

Data critical

Already, Engineering and Traffic Engineering division staff have described what baseline data would be needed before an experimental closure to fully understand the complex interactions and potential conflicts among pedestrians, bicycles, skateboards and motor vehicles, the resolution says.

“The major challenge is balancing vehicular access while making it a pedestrian space,” McAuliffe said. “We still need to access the street to provide emergency and other services, businesses need deliveries and residents need to move in and out.”

“Our goal is to launch a pilot that is well thought out, reflects the vision of Downtown stakeholders and provides the best possible information for us to make a decision on full implementation of the program,” Bennett said. “A pedestrian mall pilot study should serve as a catalyst for examining solutions to resolving racial and financial disparities and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“We appreciate the city’s pilot program approach,” said Matt Tramel, executive director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. “Now we’ll have a real opportunity to experience the dynamics of a pedestrian mall together as a community, ensuring that any future changes benefit the businesses, residents and visitors that make State Street such a unique place.”

“I know our community will continue to have more conversations in the next year to make sure this can be as successful as possible,” Tsarovsky said.

