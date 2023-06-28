After 18 months of effort, the city has refused a developer’s bid to demolish three buildings in the heart of State Street for a six-story housing project with commercial space.

On Tuesday, developer Joe McCormick called the project dead.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “There’s been a lot of effort.”

JD McCormick Properties of Madison had been seeking to raze three, two-story buildings at 428-430, 432-436 and 440-444 State, two of which were built in the late 1800s, next to Lisa Link Peace Park. They were to be replaced by a six-story building with 25 housing units and 6,285 square feet of commercial space in the basement and first floor.

The Plan Commission on Monday voted unanimously to place McCormick’s request for a demolition permit “on file without prejudice,” meaning it’s denied but the developer can come back anytime with the same proposal and provide more information. It unanimously voted for an “indefinite referral” of McCormick’s request for a conditional use permit for the new structure.

The commission refused the demolition because the current buildings fit the context and scale of neighboring structures and McCormick didn’t offer sufficient information on why razing them was necessary.

McCormick said he doesn’t know what he’ll do with the properties now, but could re-lease or sell them. He could also return to the Plan Commission with more information or appeal its decision to the City Council.

“It’s always problematic working Downtown,” he said. “My Downtown ambitions are (now) limited.”

The project site is made up of:

428-430 State, a two-story building built in 1893 in the Romanesque Revival style and renovated in 2009. It formerly housed Sencha Tea Bar and is vacant.

432-436 State, a two-story building built in 1899 in the Mediterranean Revival style, remodeled in 1927 and renovated in 1996. It formerly housed B-Side Records and Freedom Skateboard Shop and is vacant.

440-444 State, a two-story building built in 1962. It still houses Culture Collectives, a group of small retailers in the city’s Pop-Up Shop Program, each renting a section of storefront from McCormick for a nominal fee.

After McCormick announced the project, Sencha, B-Side and Freedom Skateboard moved to other locations on State Street and rental apartments on the second floors of the structures are now vacant, McCormick said.

The proposal, which has evolved over 18 months, most recently called for four stories facing State with an additional story-plus set back from the street. It had 3,350 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 2,935 square feet in the basement. It included a rooftop deck above the fourth floor.

A Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. steering committee offered mixed opinions on the project. The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation opposed it because the three buildings represent the character of the midsection of State Street that’s existed for more than a century and a new building would be too large for the area.

The Landmarks Commission noted the value of the two older structures and the Urban Design Commission advised approval.

City Planning Division staff recommended approval if a series of conditions were met.

“There are still options,” Planning Division director Heather Stouder said Tuesday. “It’s really up to the developer to move forward with those options.”

