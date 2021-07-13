State Street bus rapid transit shelters redesigned to appease business concerns

“What we’re really concerned about is that the future of State Street is not just transportation,” the BID’s executive director Tiffany Kenney said.

Kenney said she was surprised to see the design changes announced Monday though she was aware the city was working on new station sizes.

The $160 million project, which is expected to be implemented in 2024, will run from the east side of the city to the west. The route will run along East Washington Avenue, around the State Capitol, through the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, continue west on University Avenue and Mineral Point Road and end at West Towne Mall.

With rapid transit, upper State Street will likely have about 60% fewer buses during peak hours than in 2019, and most of the buses will be electric vehicles. Lower State Street will likely not have any buses running on it.

When BRT is implemented, the 10 bus stops on State Street will “likely” be consolidated into two, and the line will run on the 100 to 300 blocks.

Joan Downs, a downtown resident, walks with a cane and can travel on foot for about two to three blocks. She worries fewer stops on State Street will make it more difficult for her to move around downtown.