State spent $76,000 on attorney to defend Fred Prehn's tenure on DNR's policy board

State taxpayers spent a little over $76,000 on attorney fees to defend departing Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board member Fred Prehn after he refused to step down when his term on the board ended almost two years ago.

That's according to invoices obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through a public records request. They detail state payments to Madison attorney Mark Maciolek between early October 2021 and the end of February 2022 to represent Prehn in legal challenges to his continued tenure on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Prehn to the board in 2015. After his term expired May 1, 2021, Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give the Democratic governor's appointees majority control of the board. But Prehn refused to step down, insisting he could remain in place until the Senate confirmed Naas. The Republican-controlled body has yet to vote on Naas' appointment.

The state contracted with Maciolek in August 2021 after Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed an action in Dane County Circuit Court seeking a court order removing Prehn from the board.

Prehn, a Wausau dentist, ultimately won the lawsuit, with the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in June that political appointees do not have to leave their positions until the Senate formally confirms their successors. The justices said the expiration of Prehn's six-year term did not by itself create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

Prehn announced in a letter to Evers late last week he would be resigning from the board on Friday.

“I have always said I will vacate my seat when the Senate confirms my replacement or when I choose to do so,” Prehn wrote. “Unfortunately, it took the Supreme Court to confirm my decision to stay on at great expense for the taxpayer and an immense personal price.”

Prehn, after his term ended, cast the deciding vote to increase the quota for the state’s wolf hunt and to scrap limits on "forever chemicals," known as PFAS, in groundwater. Earlier this month, Prehn was part of a unanimous vote to restart the process of setting PFAS limits — a process that will take years to complete.