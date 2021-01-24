State shifts site for proposed $120 million Wisconsin Historical Society museum

A new museum has been envisioned for more than two decades, but the project had been stalled. In early 2018, the DOA notified the Historical Society that if it could raise $30 million, the state would deliver the remaining $70 million for the museum. Gov. Tony Evers put $70 million for the project in the proposed 2019-20 capital budget and the Legislature approved it.

In March and April 2020, the Historical Society worked with DOA to consider potential sites, society officials said. The team analyzed responses from interested parties as well as the existing museum site and the GEF 1 site.

GEF 1 is approaching the point where its functionality and future use need to be considered and addressed, Historical Society officials said. The site became a clear contender that could address multiple state facility needs and locate the museum within a block of the Capitol. Recognizing the site’s attractiveness and potential, the society’s Board of Curators voted in July to work with DOA to do further analysis, they said.

The Board of Curators voted on Dec. 11 to move forward with plans for the new museum at the new preferred site, they said.