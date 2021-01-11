State Senate unveils pared-back COVID-19 response package

The Wisconsin Senate on Monday unveiled its own version of a COVID-19 relief bill, keeping many provisions included in the Assembly and the governor's versions, but dropping some controversial aspects, such as barring mandatory vaccinations and placing limits on local health officers' ability to authorize public health restrictions.

The bill, which could receive a floor vote as early as Tuesday, received a public hearing Monday morning. It comes after the Republican-controlled Assembly passed its own version of COVID-19 relief legislation last week that faced potential roadblocks from both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Republicans.

If the Senate passes the legislation Tuesday, Evers and Assembly Republicans would need to agree upon which version, if any, will receive support from all three branches.

Despite nixing some controversial aspects of the bill passed by the Assembly, the Senate version still includes some provisions included in the Assembly version, such as COVID-19 liability protections, that have sparked concerns among some Democrats worried it may cause businesses to cast aside COVID-19 prevention measures.

The bill, like the Assembly version, also includes an extension of state's suspension of the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

