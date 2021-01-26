State Senate to vote on elimination of Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

The Wisconsin Legislature will take up a vote on Tuesday to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate — a proposal already lambasted by state Democrats and public health officials.
The Senate will take up the joint resolution, which has been cosponsored by 29 state Republicans, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. However, Republican leaders in the Assembly have not sponsored the resolution.
As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor's approval.
The Assembly on Tuesday also plans to discuss a COVID-19 response bill passed by the Senate — that Evers has supported. If amended, the measure would head back to the Senate. The GOP-led Legislature has not passed any pandemic-related measure since April.
The proposal passed by the Senate would limit liability for COVID-19 claims against employers, schools, public health care providers and local governments. It also would extend the state's one-week waiting period waiver for unemployment benefits and allow for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccines.
The Senate package represents a pared down version of a package already passed by the Assembly, which included measures to prohibit employers from mandating vaccines for employees and limit local emergency orders to close businesses to two weeks at a time. It also would require a two-thirds vote from school boards to provide online classes.
Local mask orders, like those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect if the statewide rule is eliminated by a joint resolution. Dane County's local order requires everyone age five and older to wear a mask when indoors, with some exceptions.
Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and accompanying mask mandate since it first went into effect in August. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step to mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, described a vote by Senate Republicans to repeal the mask mandate as "a gift" to the coronavirus.
"It’s a vote in favor of overwhelmed hospitals, for more death and despair," Roys said in a statement. "Healthcare organizations and frontline workers are begging Wisconsinites to wear masks, especially as we face a new highly contagious strain of coronavirus. But legislative Republicans — many of whom refuse to wear masks themselves — are hellbent against anything the Governor does to save lives. This is as disgraceful as it is tragic.”
State Republicans have accused Evers of exceeding his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders to extend the mask mandate. GOP lawmakers have said the governor must seek approval from the Legislature for any order beyond the standard 60 days.
The move by state Republicans to overturn the statewide mask rule has been opposed by more than 20 groups representing public health organizations, churches and assisted living facilities. No organizations have registered in favor of the joint resolution.
Dr. Robert Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse, said in a statement repealing the statewide mask rule "would be unbelievably reckless and irresponsible."
"With the safe, effective vaccine being distributed now, the end of this pandemic is within sight if we remain vigilant until enough Wisconsinites are vaccinated to stop the spread," Freedland said. "Until then, masks are the best tool we have to prevent new cases and more unnecessary deaths."
This story will be updated.