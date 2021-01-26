State Senate to vote on elimination of Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

Local mask orders, like those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect if the statewide rule is eliminated by a joint resolution. Dane County's local order requires everyone age five and older to wear a mask when indoors, with some exceptions.

Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and accompanying mask mandate since it first went into effect in August. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step to mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, described a vote by Senate Republicans to repeal the mask mandate as "a gift" to the coronavirus.

"It’s a vote in favor of overwhelmed hospitals, for more death and despair," Roys said in a statement. "Healthcare organizations and frontline workers are begging Wisconsinites to wear masks, especially as we face a new highly contagious strain of coronavirus. But legislative Republicans — many of whom refuse to wear masks themselves — are hellbent against anything the Governor does to save lives. This is as disgraceful as it is tragic.”