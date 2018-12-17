State Senate Republicans have tapped a list of committee chairpersons that includes Sen.-elect Dale Kooyenga leading a committee on universities and technical colleges.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, announced the list Monday. It includes every committee chairperson for the 2019-2020 biennial cycle starting in January.
Other new committee leaders include:
- Sen. Pat Testin, R-Stevens Point, to the Committee on Health and Human Services;
- Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, to the Committee on Agriculture, Small Business and Tourism;
- Sen.-elect Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, now a state representative, to the Committee on Elections, Ethics and Rural Issues;
- Sen.-elect Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, now a state representative, to the Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism and Workforce Development.
Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, was elected to the state Senate in November after having served in the state Assembly since 2011. Kooyenga, an accountant by trade, focused on tax and financial issues in the Assembly and served on the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.