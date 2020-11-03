State senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald wins seat in Congress

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, speaking during a Senate session in this file photo.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press.
Fitzgerald easily defeated Democrat and businessman Tom Palzewicz to represent the deeply conservative Fifth Congressional District, which covers much of Milwaukee’s western and northern suburbs. He succeeds retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who served more than 40 years in Congress.
"This year brought some unprecedented challenges, and I'm proud that we ran a positive, aggressive campaign amid the current crisis facing our nation," Fitzgerald said in a
statement after winning the race. "Despite these challenges, we ran a campaign centered around the issues that the voters of Wisconsin's Fifth care about: keeping Wisconsin families safe, rebuilding our local economy, and protecting our Wisconsin values."
Fitzgerald was first elected to the state Senate in 1994. His victory opens up a spot to lead the Republican caucus of the Senate.
