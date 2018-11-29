The Republican leader of the state Senate has signaled GOP lawmakers are pursuing a fast track for a lame-duck legislative session before Gov-elect Tony Evers takes office, saying it could happen as soon as Tuesday.
Text of the bills to be considered could be released Friday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Wisconsin State Journal in a brief, exclusive interview.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said lawmakers could hold public hearings on the bills Monday. It was not immediately clear which committees could convene.
GOP lawmakers are expected to take up bills in the lame-duck session that could include scaling back certain powers of the governor's office or moving the date of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary.
Fitzgerald said Assembly Republicans are working on a large omnibus bill -- meaning one that could address a range of subjects. But he said Senate Republicans may proceed differently.
"I don't think we're going in that direction -- maybe breaking it up," Fitzgerald said.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said several dates have been discussed for the session.
Steineke said Assembly Republicans hope to release information about the extraordinary session Thursday afternoon after meeting with their Senate counterparts.
"It'd be good if we're all on the same page" heading into the session, he said.
Steineke said there's at least one topic Assembly Republicans will not consider in the session: any changes to the redistricting process of redrawing legislative or congressional districts once a decade to match population changes.
Steineke said there's "no possibility" redistricting changes will come up and they've never been discussed.
Some Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, have speculated redistricting might come up in the the lame duck session, which would be the last chance for GOP lawmakers to send bills to a supportive Gov. Scott Walker before he leaves office. Evers is set to be sworn in Jan. 7.
The office Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fitzgerald's remarks.
Some lawmakers believe changing the next presidential primary date, now set for the first Tuesday in April, could give a better chance in the 2020 election to Walker's state Supreme Court appointee, conservative-backed Justice Daniel Kelly. That's because Kelly currently would stand for election on the same date as the presidential primary, and the latter contest is likely to spur higher Democratic voter turnout because of what's expected to be a more competitive fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.
But many of the local clerks who run Wisconsin's elections have concluded it would be impossible to hold the presidential primary in March, as reportedly has been discussed, Dane County Clerk Sam McDonell said Thursday. McDonell said in a release that if a recount were needed for the February or March election, it would "categorically squash any possibility of this triple election cycle being feasible."
GOP legislative leaders also have said bills that could come up in the lame-duck session include changing the state agency rulemaking process and adding to state law Walker's newly approved work requirements for certain childless adults on the state’s Medicaid-funded health coverage program for the poor or disabled.
Other changes Republicans lawmakers have said they’re considering include writing into state law existing rules on the requirement to show a photo ID to vote, and rolling back some powers of the governor’s office, including by giving lawmakers more say over the makeup of the board for the state’s job-creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Fitzgerald said Tuesday that GOP lawmakers are looking at changes — though it isn’t yet clear what — to the state solicitor general’s office, which represents the state Department of Justice in high-profile appellate cases.
Vos has said he wants a lame-duck session to include passage of a bill expanding state health-coverage protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Such a law would only have an impact if former President Barack Obama's health care law is repealed or struck down in court, since it already assures people with pre-existing conditions can get coverage and won't be charged more for it.
The measure Assembly Republican s
Also in the mix is a subsidy package to help paper giant Kimberly-Clark retain hundreds of jobs in the Fox Cities. But Fitzgerald said earlier this week that the bill may lack support to pass the Senate.
