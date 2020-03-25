State Senate holds dress rehearsal in anticipation of Wisconsin's first-ever virtual session

Some of the problems included microphone feedback and excessive video transmission lag time, but the group agreed the latter could be remedied in part by having Roth and Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk, who typically preside over the rapid-fire Senate sessions, slow down.

If next week’s session goes well, Roth, who is coordinating preparations for a virtual session, said the Senate will be ready to convene virtually at any time. Lawmakers are able to do so during a disaster under a law passed in 2009.

Other states are also looking at ways to meet virtually, but Roth said Wisconsin, with its 2009 law providing rules for when and how to meet virtually, is a step ahead.

For example, the New Jersey Assembly plans to vote via phone on coronavirus legislation on Wednesday, but both houses had to convene in-person last week to pass a bill allowing them to meet virtually.

“We’re lucky in the sense that we had enabling statutes,” Roth said.