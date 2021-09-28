State Sen. Patrick Testin running for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, announced Sunday he’s running for lieutenant governor.
Testin, 33, was first elected to the Senate in 2016. He is midway through his second term, so he does not have to give up his Senate seat to make a run for lieutenant governor in 2022.
In a statement announcing his candidacy Testin said he has been traveling the state since the 2020 election and “the single biggest concern” he has heard is “a leadership deficit in Madison.”
“Under the failed Administration of Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes, Wisconsinites have seen their freedoms eroded, their children’s schools fail them, and their businesses collapse,” Testin said. “I’m joining this race because, in 2022, Wisconsin Republicans must go on offense to fight, win, and get our state back on the right track.”
Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, is also running, as is David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whomever wins the Republican primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Evers in November. His current lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, is giving up the post to instead run for U.S. Senate. No Democrat has yet announced plans to run to replace him.