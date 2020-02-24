State Sen. Luther Olsen won't seek re-election this year

Republican Sen. Luther Olsen won't seek re-election this year, joining a growing list of Wisconsin lawmakers announcing plans to step down ahead of November's general election.

Olsen, R-Ripon, who turns 69 this week, said it's time to retire after serving in the state Legislature since 1995.

"It has been an honor to serve in the state Legislature, but there comes a time in life when it’s time to move on," Olsen said.

Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, has announced a bid for the seat, which covers central and south-central Wisconsin, including parts of Waupaca, Waushara, Adams, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Columbia, Dodge and Dane counties.

Olsen was first elected to the state Assembly in 1994, and was elected to the state Senate in 2004. Amid the controversy over Act 10, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's 2011 law that reduced the power of public sector labor unions, Olsen became the target of an active recall election, but defeated his Democratic challenger. While Olsen is widely known as a moderate Republican, those on the left have criticized him for consistently voting for getting behind Republican policies that have hurt the state.

