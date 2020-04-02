State Sen. Jennifer Shilling will not seek another term after two decades in office

“I appreciate that Jen has not let the job change who she is as a person," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement. "She has always prioritized family and being a member of her community that people can relate to. It has been a please to serve as leader alongside of her over the past two and a half years and in the legislature over the past thirteen. I value her sense of humor and friendship and wish her all the best in the future.”

Shilling's announcement comes a week after Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, the longest serving state or national legislator in American history with 64 years in office, said he will retire after the end of his term. Also last week, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced she will not seek another term after nearly a decade in office.

Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, is also retiring and Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, is running for Miller’s seat, creating another vacancy.

Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, described Shilling as "a tireless, dedicated, and dependable public servant for more than 25 years and we’ve been lucky to have her."

"She bridged the bipartisan gap with a clear vision of her priorities but always did so with a great sense of humor," Kind said in the statement." Wisconsinites always could count on Jen to roll up her sleeves, get things done, and pass legislation that made a difference. Jen’s decision to retire is a huge loss not only for our district, but for our state."

