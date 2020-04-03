State Sen. Jennifer Shilling will not seek another term after 2 decades in office

After two decades in the state Legislature, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling has announced she will not seek another term, adding to the list of seats up for grabs this fall.
Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced Thursday she would not seek re-election this fall for her 32nd Senate District seat, noting in a statement “it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years.”
“It is an honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served you in the Legislature,” Shilling said in a statement. “A broad smile, firm handshake, and kind words throughout the district brightened my day, as I listened to, learned from, and laughed with the hard-working people of western Wisconsin.”
Shilling spent a decade in the Assembly before her election to the Senate in a 2011 recall election, when she unseated Sen. Dan Kapanke, who is running for the seat again after losing a rematch to Shilling in 2016 by 61 votes.
Shilling is the longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history, having served as minority leader since 2014, according to her office.
“I do not leave with regrets, I leave with wonder — wonder about the future, about what will be,” Shilling said. “Wonder about what lies ahead, and a wonder of new ways that I will continue to be able to serve my community, and others.”
As a lawmaker, Shilling advocated on many topics ranging from health care modernization and infrastructure reform to criminal justice matters and workforce development assistance.
“I appreciate that Jen has not let the job change who she is as a person,” Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement. “She has always prioritized family and being a member of her community that people can relate to. It has been a (pleasure) to serve as leader alongside of her over the past two and a half years and in the legislature over the past thirteen. I value her sense of humor and friendship and wish her all the best in the future.”
Shilling’s announcement comes a week after state Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, the longest-serving lawmaker in American history with 64 years in office, said he will retire after the end of his term. Also last week, state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced she will not seek another term after nearly a decade in office.
State Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, is also retiring and state Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, is running for Miller’s seat, creating another vacancy.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, described Shilling as “a tireless, dedicated, and dependable public servant.”
“She bridged the partisan gap with a clear vision of her priorities but always did so with a great sense of humor,” Kind said in a statement. “Wisconsinites always could count on Jen to roll up her sleeves, get things done, and pass legislation that made a difference. Jen’s decision to retire is a huge loss not only for our district, but for our state.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also praised Shilling in a show of bipartisan camaraderie.
“While we have countless policy differences, I have a ton of respect for Jen and her efforts to make Wisconsin a better place,” Vos said. “In politics these days, it’s not often that you can call someone who supports the wrong side of almost every issue, a friend.”
