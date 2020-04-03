State Sen. Jennifer Shilling will not seek another term after 2 decades in office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After two decades in the state Legislature, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling has announced she will not seek another term, adding to the list of seats up for grabs this fall.

Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced Thursday she would not seek re-election this fall for her 32nd Senate District seat, noting in a statement “it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years.”

“It is an honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served you in the Legislature,” Shilling said in a statement. “A broad smile, firm handshake, and kind words throughout the district brightened my day, as I listened to, learned from, and laughed with the hard-working people of western Wisconsin.”

Shilling spent a decade in the Assembly before her election to the Senate in a 2011 recall election, when she unseated Sen. Dan Kapanke, who is running for the seat again after losing a rematch to Shilling in 2016 by 61 votes.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Shilling is the longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history, having served as minority leader since 2014, according to her office.