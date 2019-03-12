Weather Alert

...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING THIS WEEK... .A MILD AND WET LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TRACKING THROUGH THE MIDWEST WILL BRING SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS TO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY. AROUND AN INCH OF TOTAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, ALTHOUGH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. MANY RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH MINOR FLOOD STAGE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND SEVERAL RIVERS ARE FORECAST TO REACH MODERATE OR MAJOR FLOOD STAGES BY THE WEEKEND. LOW LAND FLOODING IS LIKELY DUE TO OVERFLOWING DITCHES FROM SNOW MELT IN THE FIELDS AND MARSHES. URBAN FLOODING IS A CONCERN DUE TO STORM DRAINS BLOCKED FROM ICE AND DEBRIS. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN WITH MILD TEMPERATURES WILL MELT MOST OF THE EXISTING SNOW PACK OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. RAIN AND MELTING SNOW ONTO FROZEN GROUND WILL RUN OFF INTO DITCHES, STREAMS, AND RIVERS THIS WEEK. * AREAS OF FLOODING ARE LIKELY, INCLUDING URBAN AREAS DUE TO STORM DRAINS BLOCKED BY ICE AND DEBRIS, LOW LANDS WITH WATER OVER RURAL ROADS, AND RISING WATER LEVELS ON MANY RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&