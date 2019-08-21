Statewide seat belt use has reached 90.2 percent, up from the roughly 74 percent use in 2009, when the use of a restraint became a primary law in Wisconsin.
While marked as a milestone, officials said reaching that remaining 10 percent will be a challenge. Seat belt use has hovered around 89 percent for the last two years.
“We’ve reached an important benchmark, but at the same time realize there is more work to do,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a Wednesday news release.
David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Safety, said that final 10 percent is largely made up of 18- to 35-year-old males and primarily pickup truck drivers.
"Their attitude is, 'Well, I'm invincible," Pabst said. "They're traditionally our hardest group to reach . . . We have to rethink how we try to approach those people that are resistant."
Failure to wear a seat belt accounts for almost half of all occupant fatalities in car and light truck crashes each year.
Pabst said education will remain a key tool used to get more Wisconsin motorists and passengers to buckle up. An annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which sees increased law enforcement presence provided thanks to federal funds, also will remain a priority, he said.
“Unbuckled motorists are much more likely to be ejected, injured or killed in the event of a crash,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tony Burrell said in a Wednesday news release. “To prevent needless tragedies, we continue to urge all motorists to buckle up, every seat, every trip whether they’re headed across town or across the country.”
Pabst said while Wednesday's seat belt use number is preliminary until approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he is confident it's accurate.
Pabst said seat belt use is recorded by observing motorists as predetermined locations across the state. Drivers and passengers are tallied and data is aggregated.
"We've been doing this particular survey for many, many years. Even before the mandatory seat belt 10-year anniversary," he said.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced the latest seat belt use number during the 45th annual Governor's Conference on Highway Safety in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin's seat belt law first went into effect in 1987 as a secondary law, meaning officers could only issue a ticket for non-use if paired with another traffic violation. Seat belt use was at 26 percent at the time.
In 2009, lawmakers turned seat belt use into a primary law, meaning offices could now pull motorists over and cite them for failing to buckle up. Drivers also can be ticketed for every passenger not using a seat belt.
More than 50,000 citations were issued last year for failure to fasten a seat belt. That's half the more than 100,000 citations issued in 2009.