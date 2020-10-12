State says Foxconn cannot receive billions in tax credits until new contract is drafted

Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials come to the table to draw up a new contract for the project — once touted as the "eighth wonder of the world" by President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to the Taiwan-based company's Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes said "Foxconn’s activities and investments in Wisconsin to date are not eligible for credit" under the contract first signed back in 2017.

"As we have discussed numerous times, markets, opportunities and business plans can and often need to change," Hughes said in the letter to Lee, which was obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through a records request. "I have expressed to you my commitment to help negotiate fair terms to support Foxconn’s new and substantially changed vision for the project."

WEDC also sent a verification letter to company officials on Monday stating that the state is unable to calculate job creation or capital investment tax credits Foxconn applied for this summer because the company has failed to carry out the project as promised.