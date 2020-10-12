 Skip to main content
State says Foxconn cannot receive billions in tax credits until new contract is drafted
State says Foxconn cannot receive billions in tax credits until new contract is drafted

Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials come to the table to draw up a new contract for the project — once touted as the "eighth wonder of the world" by President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to the Taiwan-based company's Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes said "Foxconn’s activities and investments in Wisconsin to date are not eligible for credit" under the contract first signed back in 2017.

"As we have discussed numerous times, markets, opportunities and business plans can and often need to change," Hughes said in the letter to Lee, which was obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through a records request. "I have expressed to you my commitment to help negotiate fair terms to support Foxconn’s new and substantially changed vision for the project."

WEDC also sent a verification letter to company officials on Monday stating that the state is unable to calculate job creation or capital investment tax credits Foxconn applied for this summer because the company has failed to carry out the project as promised.

"Dr. Lee, there is a path open for incentivizing additional development in the Zone on a win/win basis," Hughes said. "Once Foxconn is able to provide more accurate details of the proposed project, such as its size, scope, anticipated capital investment, and job creation, WEDC would be able to offer support for the project with tax incentives as it does for many large and small Wisconsin businesses."

The news deals a major blow to the embattled Foxconn project, which Trump described as "transformational" for the state and national economy at a 2018 groundbreaking ceremony. The company reported earlier in the summer it had created enough jobs in southeast Wisconsin last year to receive state funds — despite being told almost a year ago that the $3 billion in tax subsidies would not be doled out until a new contract was drafted to match the project. State officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver.

What's more, without a new contract, the company also could face financial penalties through claw-back provisions included in the existing agreement.

In 2017, then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a contract with Foxconn that would provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if the company reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state.

However, multiple updates to the company’s plans have resulted in a vastly different project altogether, state officials have said.

While originally promised as a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

State and Foxconn officials began discussing amendments to the contract as early as March 2019 and late last year, Gov. Tony Evers' administration told the company it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies under the existing contract, and a new document would need to be drafted. While amending a contract is a common practice, officials have said the state cannot unilaterally change the agreement without Foxconn’s participation.

Despite the governor's warning and discussions this summer between the state and company seeking to come to an agreement, a new contract has not come to fruition.

In July, Foxconn filed revised payroll forms with WEDC listing nearly 800 employees hired by the company in 2019. Under the contract, Foxconn needs to have hired at least 520 full-time employees in order to qualify for state funds.

The third-party report also identified more than $415 million in capital investments — a considerable difference from the $280 million reported by Foxconn in April.

Even if Foxconn's capital investment and job numbers were deemed valid, WEDC's verification letter shows that Foxconn has fallen short of benchmarks set forth in the contract.

According to Foxconn's contract, the company anticipated to have 2,080 full-time jobs and more than $3.3 billion in capital expenditures by the end of 2019.

"Report reveals that, by contrast, the Recipients employed fewer than the minimum required 520 Full-Time Employees and had invested roughly $300,000,000 in capital expenditures," according to the letter.

Last month, Peter Navarro, White House director of trade and manufacturing policy, told the Wisconsin State Journal he was confident that Foxconn's project will "bear great fruit" after the country recovers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

