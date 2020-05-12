State satisfies 5 of 6 criteria for multi-phase re-opening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin is closer than ever to beginning a multi-phase economic reopening after it met five of six criteria established by Gov. Tony Evers to loosen current restrictions on businesses.

Evers has already started to whittle away at some of the restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

One encouraging sign: The Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that just 3.9% of people tested for COVID-19 had positive test results, one of the key criteria for the state to begin phase one of a multi-phased re-opening. The state reported 193 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 10,611 cases and 418 deaths.

If the state meets all six criteria Evers established for a re-opening in his "Badger Bounce Back" plan, phase one would allow gatherings of up to 10 people and restaurants to reopen under certain conditions, including limiting the number of patrons and requiring them to sit far from one another. Even though K-12 schools would technically be allowed to re-open, schools are expected to be closed the remainder of the school year.

Tuesday's report of 3.9% positive tests comes as the state has continued to expand testing capabilities and is a significant decrease from the 12.7% of daily tests reported positive on May 1.