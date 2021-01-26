State revenue projections more than $1 billion higher than November estimate

Wisconsin general fund tax collections are projected to be almost $1.2 billion higher over a three-year period than what was originally estimated back in November, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
While the latest projections signal good news for Wisconsin's financial state as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers prepares to deliver his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal on Feb. 16, Republicans who control the state's powerful budget committee have already signaled plans to be cautious with spending.
The LRB on Tuesday released new general fund revenue and expenditure projections, which project a net balance of almost $1.8 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year on June 30. By the end of the 2021-23 biennium, state general fund tax collections will be almost $1.2 billion higher than what was projected by the state Departments of Administration and Revenue on Nov. 20.
"The forecast just got stronger," LFB Director Bob Lang said.
The report also estimates the budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, will reach nearly $1 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
The LFB report notes two major factors at play in the latest projection — COVID-19 vaccinations that began last month and federal stimulus dollars approved in late December by then-President Donald Trump, which provides states roughly $900 billion in small business relief, forgivable loans, stimulus payments and unemployment compensation dollars.
The forecast is based on key assumptions, including that COVID-19 infections peak this month and fall significantly as vaccinations take place. Additional federal stimulus dollars could also impact projections.
Despite relatively strong state revenues, fiscal experts have cautioned lawmakers to anticipate a very different economy moving forward.
In a joint statement, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-chairs of the state's powerful budget committee, said, "while this is good news, Republicans in the legislature are well aware that our friends and neighbors across the state are struggling."
"Businesses have closed, jobs have been lost, and Wisconsin families have been through tough times over the last year," the legislators said. "That is why it is imperative that the next state budget ensures we spend within our means while also funding our priorities, something Wisconsin businesses and families have to do every single day.”
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in December the state could face the most challenging budget session in a decade this year as spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.
The Department of Administration said in November “it is unlikely all budget requests from state agencies” will be approved. Earlier last year, Evers’ administration reported state agencies were cutting $300 million from their current budgets to account for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.