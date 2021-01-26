State revenue projections more than $1 billion higher than November estimate

Wisconsin general fund tax collections are projected to be almost $1.2 billion higher over a three-year period than what was originally estimated back in November, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

While the latest projections signal good news for Wisconsin's financial state as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers prepares to deliver his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal on Feb. 16, Republicans who control the state's powerful budget committee have already signaled plans to be cautious with spending.

The LRB on Tuesday released new general fund revenue and expenditure projections, which project a net balance of almost $1.8 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year on June 30. By the end of the 2021-23 biennium, state general fund tax collections will be almost $1.2 billion higher than what was projected by the state Departments of Administration and Revenue on Nov. 20.

"The forecast just got stronger," LFB Director Bob Lang said.

The report also estimates the budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, will reach nearly $1 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}