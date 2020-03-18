State restricts child care centers to no more than 10 staffers and 50 children at a time

In the latest attempt to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers has now ordered restrictions on how many staffers and children can be allowed at child care centers.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, child care centers will not be allowed to operate with more than 10 staff members or more than 50 children present at a time, Evers ordered Wednesday. The order remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency Evers declared last week.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Evers said in a statement. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

The order will limit the availability of child care services statewide, so providers are asked to give priority to families of healthcare and essential service providers, Evers said in the statement. Those who can keep their children at home are asked to do so.