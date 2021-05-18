State Republicans introduce bill to eliminate $300 federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin

Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance, said the organization disagrees with assertions that enhanced unemployment benefits are the number one factor related to staffing shortages by some businesses. Phetteplace said bigger issues include access to affordable childcare and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on demand at businesses like restaurants.

"It will take time for these issues to be resolved, but the best way we can help address it is to make it easier for small businesses to provide the benefits folks need to be able to work," Phetteplace said in an email.

WMC and the business groups also called on Evers to use some of the federal stimulus to provide sign-on bonuses to create added incentive to work and reinstate Wisconsin's talent attraction campaign, which started in 2018 under former Gov. Scott Walker, in order to recruit additional employees to the state.

After skyrocketing to about 14% in April 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns or restrictions on several industries, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate began to slowly fall last year. As of March, the unemployment rate was 3.8% — near the 3.5% rate in February 2020, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.