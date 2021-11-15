 Skip to main content
State Rep. David Bowen is third to enter Democratic race for lieutenant governor
The campaign to become the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers Monday when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position.

Bowen said he wrestled with the decision to run for lieutenant governor but said a primary faceoff is "good for democracy," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"I was dragged into politics kicking and screaming," said Bowen, the son of Jamaican immigrants. "I am not the typical person that had that dream and I'm realizing it now as an adult from once I was a child."

Bowen will face off against state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, D-Milwaukee, in the August primary. The winner will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.

Bowen said he would focus on young voters and "vulnerable voters who deserve to have something to vote for, not just something to vote against."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is not seeking reelection so he can run for U.S. Senate instead.

"If you are casting your ballot in the 2020 election, remember that there's so much on the line," Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes tells Jessie in an interview a few days before Election Day. Barnes makes the case for the Biden-Harris ticket and discusses Wisconsin's approaches to COVID-19, racial disparities and climate change.

Republicans running for lieutenant governor include state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Photos: Scenes from Tony Evers' victory party in downtown Madison

Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes celebrated with their supporters at the Orpheum Theater on State Street Tuesday.

David Bowen

Bowen

 Christopher Jason
