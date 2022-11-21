State projects more than $6.5 billion surplus, highest in state history

Wisconsin's financial outlook appears even rosier than previously projected, with the state Department of Administration on Monday estimating the state's general fund balance could surpass $6.5 billion by summer.

Updated projections released by DOA underscore how increased state revenue over the course of the next two-year state budget are expected to result in a record-high gross general fund balance of more than $6.57 billion by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. That balance does not include the state's more than $1.7 billion budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be used in times of emergency.

“Wisconsin is currently in the strongest financial position we’ve ever been with unemployment at historic lows and a strong pandemic recovery that has helped new businesses open on Main Streets in every county,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Based on current projections, Wisconsin's general fund balance is estimated to reach more than $8.4 billion by July 1, 2024 and more than $9.7 billion by July 1, 2025, according to DOA.

The Democratic governor added the latest projection and "unprecedented surplus presents an unprecedented opportunity to make critical investments in Wisconsinites and the future of our state.”

Evers, who won a second term as governor earlier this month, will present his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal early next year, which will then go to the Republican-led Legislature starting with the powerful budget writing committee. The committee largely stripped Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal and started from scratch, ultimately approving the state's $87.3 billion budget, which Evers signed last year.

Even with nearly $1 billion in income tax cuts in the recent budget, overall state tax revenues have increased by more than $975 million in the current fiscal year, according to DOA.

Evers has already proposed spending nearly $2 billion more on public schools in the next budget. He's also expressed support for tax cuts, something Republicans in the Legislature have also pledged to do using a portion of the state's budget surplus.