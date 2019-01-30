The state will have $282 million less than previously projected for the upcoming biennial budget debate, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The figures come from a revenue estimate for the state's general fund released by the bureau Wednesday.
It indicates the state will have about $1.8 billion in new revenue available during the next state budget cycle, bureau director Bob Lang said. The cycle goes from July 2019 through June 2021.
The state also is projected to end the 2018-19 fiscal year in June with a balance of about $692 million in its general fund, according to the fiscal bureau. That's in addition to the projected $1.8 billion in new future revenue.
Those figures help to frame the coming debate over taxes and spending in the next state budget. Should it materialize, the newly available revenue would give Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers considerable leeway in crafting the budget.
The numbers also are fodder in the debate over whether to retain the state's controversial tax break for manufacturers and farmers, which Evers wants to sharply curtail but Republicans aim to protect.
GOP leaders of the Legislature's budget-writing committee, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, responded to them with a joint statement saying "Republican reforms delivered $2.4 billion in additional revenue for the next state budget." That figure includes the $1.8 billion projected for the next two-year cycle plus the ending balance for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
"Gov. Evers is inheriting the best budget scenario in a generation," Nygren and Darling said in the statement. "As the budget process begins, we look forward to continuing to fund our priorities at historic levels while at the same time cutting taxes for families across Wisconsin."
Still, the downward revision in projected revenues suggests the state's robust rate of growth in tax collections may slow in the near future. The $282 million decline was for state revenue collected from the present through June 2021.
It was compared to November, when the state Department of Administration projected that the state would have about $2.1 billion in new revenue available for the 2019-21 budget cycle.
Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement that Evers inherits a situation in which many issues are unresolved, such as how to pay for state roads and bridges, or neglected, such as schools, which she said GOP leaders have underfunded.
"The people of Wisconsin deserve an honest conversation about the challenges facing our state," Baldauff said.
Baldauff also chided Republicans in the statement for "tax policies that prioritize millionaires instead of working Wisconsin families" -- an apparent jab at the tax credit for manufacturers and farmers.
Evers wants to use new revenue from capping that credit to offset a middle-class tax cut. Assembly Republicans have proposed a similar tax cut that would be paid for on a onetime basis by state reserves.
Evers also will push hard for a $1.4 billion infusion of new revenue to school districts.
The fiscal bureau expects to revise its projections for state revenues again in May, Lang said.