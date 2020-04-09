State projects 27% unemployment rate due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin's jobless rate has skyrocketed to nearly 27% due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a new estimate from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The projection mirrors skyrocketing unemployment claims — which have surpassed 300,000 initial claims since mid-March — as businesses shut down across the state in an attempt to limit Wisconsinites' exposure to the respiratory disease that has has killed 99 and sickened more than 2,700 people in Wisconsin.

However, Dennis Winters, chief economist with DWD, said the analysis projects that close to 725,000 Wisconsin residents — across 48,000 private establishments — are out of work due to the pandemic. He added another 109,000 employees already were unemployed before the outbreak.

Just a year ago in April 2019 the state had recorded its lowest unemployment rate ever at 2.8%.

A 27% jobless rate could be historic, Winters said, noting that the state's unemployment rate peaked at a little over 10% in early 2010, at the height of the Great Recession.