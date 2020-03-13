State prisons prohibit most visitors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Most people will be prohibited from visiting state prisons as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The DOC in a statement Friday said all visits with the exception of professional visits are temporarily suspended.

"We take our responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care very seriously, and out of an abundance of caution are taking actions to minimize the risk of bringing COVID-19 into facilities," the statement said.

The DOC's decision to suspend most visits to its more than 30 facilities across the state comes as other government institutions and business in Wisconsin and across the nation are putting plans in place to mitigate COVID-19's spread.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in light of the virus, which has been declared a pandemic nationally. Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the agency largely responsible for the state's approach to combat the virus, said the agency is working closely with DOC to determine the ramifications for correctional institutions in Wisconsin, which house more than 22,000 inmates.