State plans to spend $80 million in federal funds to update antiquated unemployment system

"With the pandemic, we saw a significant increase day-over-day back in March of 2020 with the sheer volume of claims that came in and it was exacerbated in our state by the antiquated technology and our inability to process, code and move through just the sheer volume of claims," Pechacek said.

“In terms of guarantees, I think we’re putting all of the systems in place to ensure, to the best of our ability, that we are able to respond quickly to any changes we see in the future," she added.

State officials said Flexion was chosen through a competitive RFP process that brought in 18 submissions.

Neeraj Kulkarni, DWD chief information officer, said department officials will begin creating an implementation roadmap with Flexion to plan out IT updates and claimants should be able to notice initial changes to the state's unemployment system "very soon."

Pechacek said other changes to the unemployment process include updated call centers, which will launch next week and be fully implemented by February 2022, and a virtual career center that will go live in the coming days that aims to better connect job seekers with prospective employers in the state.