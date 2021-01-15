State plans to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams next week

In an effort to accelerate Wisconsin's deployment of COVID-19 vaccinations, the state announced Friday the launch of mobile teams to expedite efforts to get shots into arms.

Gov. Tony Evers also announced plans to issue another 60-day extension of the state's mask mandate, which was first issued in July. The statewide order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public.

Evers said the Mobile Vaccination Program is scheduled to launch Tuesday and will begin with nine teams, but is expected to be scaled up in later phases of vaccine deployment.

“These mobile vaccination teams are going to help us do just that by continuing to expand vaccine distribution across our state, leveraging partnerships and our best resources to meet folks where they are in their own communities," Evers said in a statement.

The new program comes as Evers and his administration face mounting criticism from state Republicans over Wisconsin's vaccine deployment effort. State Assembly leaders on Wednesday criticized Evers’ COVID-19 vaccination dissemination as “woefully inadequate.”