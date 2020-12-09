State OKs updates to 18-mile stretch of U.S. 51 near Madison, rebuild of I-39/90/94 bridges over Wisconsin River

A state commission on Tuesday approved roughly $174 million in updates to an 18-mile stretch of Highway 51 near Madison.

The project, approved unanimously by the state Transportation Projects Commission, would improve pavement, add multiple roundabout intersections and enhance safety for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians along the length of 51 from the Beltline south to the interchange with Interstate 39/90. Construction is slated to begin in 2025.

Also on Tuesday, the commission approved the $141 million replacement of the I-39/I-90/I-94 bridges over the Wisconsin River in Columbia County. Final design of the project will begin next year, and construction could start as soon as 2024.

Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the commission, described the two projects as “good strategic investments that will reduce travel time, increase safety and serve people across Wisconsin.”

“The bridges where our three interstate highways come together serve freight traffic bound for destinations across the state, and U.S. 51 will be critically needed to support a growing region and business community,” Evers said in a statement.

Updated bridges also would allow for potential expansion to four lanes of traffic.