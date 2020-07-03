State officials sound alarm over increase in COVID-19 cases driven by young people

Wisconsin officials are calling on residents to stay home and take extra precautions ahead of the holiday weekend as the state experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases driven in part by young people.
Cases among people in their 20s have surged from 11% of total cases in early April to 23% of total cases currently as bars, restaurants and businesses across most of the state have opened their doors. Total positive COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin have increased to 29,199, and deaths stand at 793. About 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the state have tested positive within the last two weeks.
“This message is especially important for younger people to hear,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “We know this is a time people like to celebrate with friends, but COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and we need everyone to take the necessary precautions.”
Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm are urging Wisconsinites, especially young people, to stay home, practice physical distancing and wear cloth face coverings when possible.
The DHS also recommends avoiding groups and gatherings, especially those of more than 10 or more people; staying at least 6 feet away from other people when possible; staying home when sick; and handwashing. To enjoy summer safely, DHS also recommends exploring the outdoors locally and with people you live with, and avoid sharing food.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S. as the country struggles to contain the pandemic that has ravaged the country for months.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.
In another alarming indicator, 36 states are seeing an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus. On Wednesday, 4% of COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin came back positive, a decrease from 7% earlier in the week.
“I think we are going to be in a very difficult situation for at least a month,” said Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an epidemiologist at Florida International University, in one of the hardest-hit states.
Reflecting Americans’ increasing impatience with quarantine measures, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that more than twice the percentage of cases — 14% currently compared to 7% in early May — reported attending a gathering or party or meeting with people outside their homes within two weeks of contracting the virus. One percent of people reported attending a protest or rally during early June.
Dane County
With 49% of its new cases appearing in young people between the ages of 18 and 25 and more than 21% of the newly infected reporting recent trips to taverns, the joint Madison and Dane County public health department on Wednesday ordered reduced capacity at restaurants and shuttered bars for all but patio and take-out service.
Twenty-eight percent of the new cases were associated with a cluster: 132 from bars, 14 from workplaces, 11 from congregate facilities, three from day cares/preschools, and 12 from other clusters. Thirteen percent of cases were asymptomatic at the time of the interview.
The new restrictions represent a retreat in the county’s Forward Dane plan to reopen the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, with bars forced to return to restrictions similar to those in place at the height of the outbreak in April before the statewide “safer at home” order was struck down in May by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Effective as of 8 a.m. Thursday:
- Indoor dining at restaurants is reduced from 50% of capacity to 25%.
- The interior of bars can be open for take-out only.
- Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer, not including employees.
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or fewer, not including employees.
- Bars and restaurants are allowed to provide outdoor seating, with physical distancing.
Racine ordinance struck down
As Wisconsin continues to grapple with increasing COVID-19 rates, Racine’s local effort to mitigate the spread of the virus was overturned by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson, who said the city’s ordinance is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, and is unenforceable as drafted.”
However, Fredrickson left open the possibility that a new, less broad, ordinance that includes restrictions related to COVID-19 could still be created by the city.
Dane County is facing its own legal challenge in federal court. A lawsuit alleges the state and local stay-at-home orders violate the plaintiffs’ civil rights to freely assemble and to freely exercise their religion. It also claims constitutional protections against excessive government intervention through the Establishment Clause have been violated, as well as freedom of speech and right to equal protection under the law.
Cities and counties are currently the only authorities in the state with the power to mitigate the virus following a state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the Evers administration’s stay-at-home order.
The Associated Press and Racine Journal Times contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
