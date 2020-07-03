State officials sound alarm over increase in COVID-19 cases driven by young people

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S. as the country struggles to contain the pandemic that has ravaged the country for months.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

In another alarming indicator, 36 states are seeing an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus. On Wednesday, 4% of COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin came back positive, a decrease from 7% earlier in the week.

“I think we are going to be in a very difficult situation for at least a month,” said Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an epidemiologist at Florida International University, in one of the hardest-hit states.

Reflecting Americans’ increasing impatience with quarantine measures, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that more than twice the percentage of cases — 14% currently compared to 7% in early May — reported attending a gathering or party or meeting with people outside their homes within two weeks of contracting the virus. One percent of people reported attending a protest or rally during early June.

Dane County