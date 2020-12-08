State officials: Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge may not be here yet

State officials said they don't know exactly why the number of tests has dropped, but encouraged anyone who feels they need a test to get one.

Vaccine

While the state expects to see the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses yet this month, Palm said it remains to be seen when Wisconsinites can expect to get vaccinated and begin to shift back toward more normal activities.

"I think some of this really does depend on how many vaccine candidates make it across the finish line, in what timeframe and what is their manufacturing capacity?," Palm said.

The state expects to receive the first round of Pfizer’s vaccine — 49,725 doses have been allocated — in the coming weeks. DHS also anticipates an initial shipment of about 16,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. At least two other vaccines may be considered for approval later.

DHS plans to prioritize Wisconsin's roughly 450,000 health care workers, as well as long-term care facility residents. After that, priority will be given to other population groups that could include essential workers, individuals over the age of 65 or those with at-risk conditions. Officials estimate that immunizations may not be available to the general public until next summer.