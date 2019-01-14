The embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison is not fully complying with a court order seeking to correct alleged abuses there, according to report filed Monday.
A prison monitor designated under a federal lawsuit found prison officials to be non-compliant with an order dictating they make inmate cells suicide resistant and only partially compliant with an order mandating the lessened use of pepper spray on inmates.
Prison officials were also found to be partially compliant with several other orders from a federal judge, particularly in not doing enough to keep adequate record of their compliance with the court order.
Larry Dupuis, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the suit against the Department of Corrections, said the monitor's status report shows some progress, but that most of the findings are worrisome.
"The monitor's findings are very concerning," Dupuis wrote in an email. "The inadequacy [in] suicide prevention, including routine checks of youth in cells, is especially worrisome."
Dupuis said the monitor's finding of noncompliance may support enforcement action by the federal court.
The order mandating Lincoln Hills staff change how they operate stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of several youth inmates challenging the use of solitary confinement and use of pepper spray. The ACLU brought the lawsuit against DOC in 2017, accusing prison officials of violating the youth offenders' constitutional rights to live free from cruel and unusual punishment by using pepper spray on inmates and keeping them locked in isolation, sometimes for months, to manage their behavior.
The DOC reached a settlement agreement in the case in June by agreeing to end the use of pepper spray and end the use of solitary confinement within 10 months. A DOC spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The report comes after state agreed to pay out about $19 million to Copper Lake youth inmate Sydni Briggs in a separate lawsuit. Briggs attempted suicide and was left hanging in her cell after guards took too long to respond, leaving the girl with permanent, severe brain damage. Briggs suffered from depression, anxiety and had harmed herself several times while at the youth prison. Her attempt to kill herself came 20 minutes after she activated a call light seeking help from staff, who had instructed her to call for help whenever she felt the urge to harm herself, according to Briggs' attorneys.
She was likely left hanging between two and five minutes.
The multi-million dollar settlement, the largest reached in a civil rights lawsuit in state history, came on the same day lawmakers in the state Senate voted to shudder the prison. Former Gov. Scott Walker eventually signed into law the legislation that is set to close the prison by Jan. 1, 2021 and replace it with county and state-run facilities.
Lawmakers are considering moving the date of the facility's closure back by as much as six months to accommodate counties that would need to build or renovate new youth facilities under the new law.
Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prisons are still under federal investigation for a slew of alleged abuses there. Gov. Tony Evers visited the facility on Friday, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.
"The report released today confirm's the governor's belief that much more must be done to improve safety and wellness for the students and staff at Lincoln Hills," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement.
Officials at the youth prison have failed to comply with a federal judge's order mandating suicide resistant rooms. The monitor, Teresa Abreu, wrote that none of the rooms at Lincoln Hills or Copper Lake could be deemed suicide resistant, pointing to untidiness and graffiti blocking guards' views through windows, among other things.
"Several rooms had blankets/sheets covering large areas of the room making it difficult for staff to assess whether there is contraband that can bed harmful to youth," Abreu wrote. "There are beds and screening in some rooms that create increased suicide risk."
Abreu, who visited Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake in early December, also found youth prison officials did not fully comply with a mandate ordering the lessened use of pepper spray, noting officials are using it when other means would have been appropriate.
The report also found the Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake has continued to struggle with staffing the facilities adequately despite making limited progress. For example, about 22 percent of youth counselor positions and 39 percent of teacher positions were vacant in November; in February, the vacancies rates for those positions were 48 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
"Staffing problems continue to exist, and they continue to be serious, chronic, and dangerous," Abreu wrote.
The vacancies have prompted staff to work double shifts. Dupuis argued staffing shortages have likely contributed to the continued reliance on pepper spray.
Staffing vacancies are widespread in other Wisconsin prison facilities, prompting officials to pay out about $50 million in overtime in 2018.