State officials lament death of George Floyd

Wisconsin is considered one of the worst states in the nation for racial disparities between white and black communities. Indicators include unemployment, income and education.

Barnes said he supports those protesting in cities such as Minneapolis, adding that "the idea that things should be better, not worse, is worth demonstration."

"People are hurting," Barnes said. "People are tired. We are done dying. I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country. Those who are protesting this injustice are doing so in order to save this nation, and they should be protected. To see a city burn on the outside is devastating but hardly compares to the implosion brought by systemic inequity and injustice."

Kaul decried the death of Floyd as "torture and murder."

"What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement," Kaul said in a statement. "It was torture and murder, under color of law. Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."