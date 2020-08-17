State officials focus on Wisconsin's importance in 2020 election as DNC launches online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Democrats' No. 1 goal this November is unseating President Donald Trump, Gov. Tony Evers urged state delegates to the Democratic National Convention Monday to devote as much effort to down-ballot races lest Republicans secure veto-proof majorities in the state Assembly and Senate.

“Beating Trump is just one piece of the puzzle," Evers said during an online delegate breakfast meeting. "We should be doing more to elect better city councilors, better state legislators, better members of congress and senators."

The four-day convention — which originally planned to draw more than 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee — launched Monday and is to include online speeches, council events and caucus meetings. The first-of-its-kind convention will be carried out in a largely online format.

"We aren’t having the type of convention that we wanted this year and we all know why," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "Milwaukee and Wisconsin will continue to be in the spotlight as we think about this upcoming November."

On Thursday, former Vice President Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to accept the party's nomination to face Trump in November. As with the large majority of convention speakers, neither will visit Milwaukee for the DNC.