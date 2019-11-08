The state of Wisconsin, including UW-Madison, intends to increase the minimum wage for its hourly employees to $15 an hour, according to statements issued Friday by the university and Gov. Tony Evers.
The increase would go into effect in spring 2020 for university employees. It stands to benefit university workers mostly in custodial, animal care and food-service positions. It will not affect temporary or student employees, according to the university.
"The increase in our minimum wage is a key part of our strategy for helping the university recruit and retain high-quality workers," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. "Employees who will benefit from this increase make important contributions to our teaching, research and outreach missions."
Raising the minimum wage will cost the university about $1.1 million.
With the state's proposed compensation plan for 2019-2021, released Friday, Evers is pushing to provide a 2 percent increase in wages for tens of thousands of state employees in January, and another 2 percent raise a year later.
Funding for those raises were included in the 2019-21 state budget, but the specific details still have to be hashed out by the Evers administration and the Legislature.
Under the plan announced Friday by Evers, all permanent state employees would earn at least $15 an hour by Jan. 3, 2021, with some receiving the increase starting in June of next year. The plan is subject to approval by the Joint Committee on Employee Relations to go into effect.
Evers had previously called for a $15 minimum wage for all state employees as part of his budget proposal, but the Legislature stripped out that language.
The estimated cost of the wage increases for all state employees is about $84 million, of which state taxpayers would be on the hook for nearly $40 million.
According to the Evers administration, part of the cost of the plan related to health insurance exceeds what is set aside in the state's compensation reserve. All affected agencies "anticipate they will be able to manage costs in excess of the likely pay plan supplements available in the reserve at the end of each fiscal year," according to an announcement from the Department of Administration.
This story will be updated.