Gov. Scott Walker's administration has struck a deal with the Forest County Potawatomi that could put the state on the hook for $250 million if a casino opens near the tribe’s Milwaukee gaming operation.
Gov. Scott Walker and Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. signed the agreement Friday and announced it on Tuesday.
The agreement ends a 15-year legal dispute over how much the the Potawatomi could withhold under a revenue sharing agreement if another casino within 30 to 50 miles of the Potawatomi operation ate into its profits. An arbitrator ruled in 2014 that the amount could be up to $500 million, but the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs rejected that ruling.
The new agreement, which is subject to approval by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, would leave the state on the hook for $250 million.
Four of Wisconsin’s eight U.S. representatives signed a letter to Nowak on Nov. 16 urging a “swift and successful conclusion” to negotiations. They include Democrats Ron Kind, Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan, and Republican Sean Duffy.
“As members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation, we support your efforts to uphold the state’s obligations under the tribal compacts while finding certainty and protecting Wisconsin taxpayers through this needed compact amendment,” the letter says.
It’s unclear whether the agreement will pave the way for a renewed proposal by the Menominee Nation, which had plans to partner with Hard Rock International to build a casino in Kenosha, about 30 miles from the Potawatomi casino. Gov. Scott Walker rejected that plan in 2015.
The Potawatomi were joined in fighting the Menominee plan by the Ho-Chunk Nation, which is currently planning a casino complex in Beloit. That plan has been approved by the federal government, and Gov.-elect Tony Evers has said in the past he would approve it.