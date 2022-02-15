State of the State Address returns to Capitol as Gov. Tony Evers seeks second term

After delivering Wisconsin's annual State of the State address online last year due to the ongoing pandemic, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will return to the Capitol Tuesday for the final address of his first term as governor.

The speech comes as Evers seeks a second term this November with a campaign focused on the "kitchen table issues" that helped him unseat former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. Republicans, who hold majorities in the Assembly and Senate and have clashed with Evers since before he took office, view the Nov. 8 general election as an opportunity to unseat the governor and reclaim a trifecta in the Capitol.

While it remains to be see what theme Evers plans to bring to this year's address, the Democratic governor has touted the accomplishments of his first three years, including increased spending on roads, broadband expansion and education. He also signed the state's 2021-23 biennial budget last summer, which included more than $2 billion in GOP-authored income tax cuts. The budget also funds two-thirds of the cost of public schools, though it achieves that by largely cutting property taxes.

The governor plans to touch on those accomplishments, as well as the billions of dollars of federal coronavirus stimulus funds he's allocated over the court of the pandemic to businesses, farmers and other industries, and Wisconsin's record-low unemployment rate, according to excerpts from his speech provided Tuesday.

"These efforts have been critical for our economic recovery, and we’ve worked hard to get support out the door quickly to folks who need it," Evers plans to say.

A growing list of Republicans have lined up to challenge Evers this November, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and anti-establishment candidates Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson. Small-business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann is also seeking the party nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.

"We hope that Governor Evers enjoys giving his State of the State address tonight, because it's going to be his final one," Republican Governors Association spokesperson Maddie Anderson said in a statement.

Evers' speech also comes as the state projects to close out the current biennium with more than $3.8 billion in the state's general fund — $2.8 billion more than previously estimated, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported last month.

Republicans have signaled plans to put the state's surplus toward tax cuts, but not until the next budget process, which begins in 2023. Evers has proposed spending nearly $1.7 billion of the surplus on tax cuts for caregivers, increased education spending and a $150 check for every resident in the state, a proposal that has been largely rejected by Republicans.

Last year, Evers became the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, which he delivered in a video message. Legislative Republicans viewed Evers' address at the Capitol that year, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, delivering the GOP response from the Assembly dais where the governor usually speaks, another break from tradition.

Evers dedicated last year's speech to the 5,000 Wisconsin residents who had died from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic's death toll in the state has more than doubled since, according to the state Department of Health Services.

One thing that appears all but certain is the persistent rift between Evers and legislative Republicans. Several GOP leaders have said they rarely speak with the governor and Vos recently cited in particular the strain following Evers' refusal to identify the staffer who secretly recorded a phone conversation between the governor, Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in early 2020.

Republican leaders have indicated plans to adjourn this year's legislative session by as early as the end of this month.

Evers has also taken on the role of goalie in the Capitol and has vetoed dozens of Republican-authored measures, including restrictions on abortion, voting and what teachers could say in the classroom about systemic racism.

Republicans have keyed in on the state's ongoing workforce challenges this year, with Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, describing the labor shortage as "one of the biggest struggles across our state" in a state of the state invitation letter sent to Evers late last year.

A survey of 265 employers late last month by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, found that 88% of respondents reported difficulty hiring enough employees, with the large majority of those business owners looking to wage increases to attract talent.

More than eight in 10 employers said they plan to raise wages by 3% or more this year. Just over one-third of respondents also said they planned to raise wages by more than 4% this year, an increase from the roughly 25% of respondents who made the same claim last summer.

Asked why they are having trouble hiring employees, 44% of respondents said it was because of a lack of qualified applicants, 36% blamed the labor shortage and 9% said it was due to overly generous unemployment benefits.

"With so many Wisconsinites already working, I know employers struggle with the same challenges they’ve faced for a decade trying to find new workers to fill jobs," Evers said in excerpts from his speech. "We’ve gotten to work trying to find innovative, long-term solutions to the workforce challenges we face."

Meanwhile, Republicans who control the Legislature plan to vote in the Assembly this Thursday on a package of workforce-related bills that would, among other measures, tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. At the current rate, unemployed individuals would only be eligible for 14 weeks of benefits, which top out at $370 per week.

Other bills in the package would prohibit individuals who turn down job offers from receiving Medicaid coverage and require the state Department of Health Services to enforce a federal work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

