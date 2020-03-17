State Legislature expects to take up extraordinary session in response to COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin, the Legislature is expected to convene in extraordinary session in the coming weeks to help businesses and residents "weather the storm" caused by the respiratory disease and subsequent economic slowdown.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he has been in talks with Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on holding the session. Specific legislation has not been determined at this time, but he added it will depend on how much federal assistance the state receives, and where those dollars can be spent.

"I think if the overall idea is we know there’s going to be a slowdown here, if there’s anything we can do to weather the storm, make sure that businesses don’t just close up and go away,” Fitzgerald said. "And families, we know a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck are going to be directly effected."

Fitzgerald added that businesses, childcare providers, schools and people on unemployment all will be discussed.

“The legislature is kind of trying to figure out what are the issues that we will be facing as a result of the pandemic and then we will work with the administration and work with the assembly to kind of formulate a list," Fitzgerald said.