State Legislature expects to take up extraordinary session in response to COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin, the Legislature is expected to convene in extraordinary session in the coming weeks to help businesses and residents "weather the storm" caused by the respiratory disease and subsequent economic slowdown.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he has been in talks with Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on holding the session. Specific legislation has not been determined at this time, but he added it will depend on how much federal assistance the state receives, and where those dollars can be spent.
"I think if the overall idea is we know there’s going to be a slowdown here, if there’s anything we can do to weather the storm, make sure that businesses don’t just close up and go away,” Fitzgerald said. "And families, we know a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck are going to be directly effected."
Fitzgerald added that businesses, childcare providers, schools and people on unemployment all will be discussed.
“The legislature is kind of trying to figure out what are the issues that we will be facing as a result of the pandemic and then we will work with the administration and work with the assembly to kind of formulate a list," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald also said one option would be to give a blanket appropriation to the state's Joint Committee on Finance to allow the committee to take action.
Fitzgerald said another question is how much the coronavirus, paired with a national economic slowdown, could impact the state budget — which was projected to have $452 million in extra tax revenue earlier this year.
"That’s definitely on our minds," Fitzgerald said. "Hindsight is 20-20, but that projection could change dramatically and as a result of that, things could be a lot tighter than where we thought they were."
As of Monday, the state reported 46 positive cases of COVID-19, including 10 in Dane County, one of whom has recovered. Another 504 people have tested negative.
People with cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with it should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials ask people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people. Businesses like grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, airports and hospitals will be exempt from the order, which aligns with recommendations by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Evers, who last week ordered all public and private schools to shut down by the end of the day Wednesday, said Monday he is exploring requesting legislative action in response to COVID-19.
“We’re still working on that and looking at what exactly we would be asking for if we did that,” Evers said. “And we’ll be working with the legislative leaders going forward on that.”
Fitzgerald said the Senate also will postpone its March floor session and reconvene this spring to take up discussion on pending legislation that already has passed the Assembly.
The Assembly concluded its session earlier this year, but the Senate was scheduled for at least one more floor session next week.
“After hearing feedback from a number of members, I have decided to postpone the Senate’s planned March floor period," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "This is out of an abundance of caution for Senators, their family members, and staff members who may be vulnerable to coronavirus."
Supreme Court forum canceled
In response to recommendations made by state, local and national health organizations amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Dane County Bar Association has announced it is canceling next Tuesday's Supreme Court Candidates Forum.
The association's Family Law Assistance Center and Small Claims Assistance Program, which are open to the public, also have been canceled until further notice.