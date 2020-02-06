State legislators' daily allowances totaled more than $1.25 million in 2019

Fitzgerald’s time spent in the Capitol in 2019 was topped only by Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, who clocked 208 days and received $10,400 in per diem payouts.

Risser ranked 19th in per diem payouts in the Senate and 56th between the two chambers.

Key facts

The cap for the daily allowance is $115 for Senate lawmakers who live outside of Dane County and $57.50 for those who live within the county.

Senate per diems, funded by taxpayers, cover room, board and meals on days lawmakers are in the Capitol on legislative business, excluding Saturdays and Sundays unless a special session or committee meeting is called.

Each senator is required to sign an affidavit at the beginning of the legislative session that states how much they’re going to collect per day to cover room, board and meals.

The distance between a senator’s home and the Capitol isn’t taken into consideration for these allowances, specifically, but lawmakers are given a travel stipend of 51 cents per mile for one round trip per week, said Wisconsin State Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk.