State lawmakers are rekindling a debate about how to provide coverage protections in state law for people with pre-existing health conditions after such a bill fell short of passage by a single vote in the state Senate last month.
The state Assembly Health committee held a public hearing Tuesday on Assembly Bill 1, which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to fast-track to passage.
“We want to be able to insure regardless of whatever dysfunction might occur in Washington, D.C., that there is going to be pre-existing condition protection for our constituents," testified the bill's Senate author, Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere.
But it's unclear if the state Senate will support the measure or if new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would sign it. Evers campaigned on his and other Democrats' support for maintaining coverage protections for people with cancer, diabetes or other pre-existing health conditions.
Asked Tuesday about supporting the bill, Evers declined to give a yes-or-no answer.
"I haven’t read it completely," Evers said of the bill. "It’s important that whatever passes the Legislature has to be equal to or better than what exists at the federal level."
The debate centers on what level of protection the state would give people with pre-existing health conditions if existing federal protections were scrapped if the Obamacare law is repealed or struck down in court. That law prevented insurers from from denying coverage, dropping coverage or charging more to someone on the basis of their pre-existing health condition.
AB 1 would add those protections into state law, contingent on Obamacare being repealed or struck down. But there's a key exception: the protections would not extend to private self-insured plans, which only can be regulated by federal law. By at least one estimate, that could exempt about 1.5 million Wisconsinites from the protection.
Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah, told the Assembly Health panel that health insurers would not revert to limiting coverage for people with pre-existing conditions even if the law allowed it because it would make it impossible for them to compete in health care markets.
Democrats on the committee said the bill would not match the broader level of protections for people with chronic health conditions established by Obamacare -- such as requiring insurers cover a set of essential benefits or ending annual or lifetime caps on coverage.
“My concern is that this goes down a rabbit hole,” said Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville. “If you don’t have essential health benefits, there’s no guarantee people can get the coverage they need."
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, said the bill "feels more like a publicity stunt than actual health care policy."
Last session the state Assembly easily passed a less-sweeping pre-existing conditions bill. But it faltered in the state Senate when two Republicans, Sens. David Craig of Town of Vernon and Chris Kapenga of Delafield, joined Democrats in opposing it.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said earlier this month that he's tapping Jacque to work on a bill that can pass both chambers. Fitzgerald also sought to tamp down expectations that the Legislature would pass a bill quickly, saying "I don’t want to overpromise on that right out of the gate."