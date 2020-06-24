State lawmakers probe reopening guidance as school leaders face challenges to fall return

The guidance includes several examples of modified schedules that districts can consider for a hybrid model of education with both in-person and online learning, such as an A/B schedule where students are divided into two groups and attend classes every other week.

"There is nothing in there for that kind of school," Thiesfeldt said of full-week, in-person classes. "I would think we should start with the most minimal interruption to the school day and if we have to make changes going forward, we would do that."

Kammerud said a lot of DPI's recommendations, such as classroom modifications for physical distancing and other safety precautions, are applicable to districts that decide to go fully in-person, as well as others who take a hybrid approach.

"If they want to go five days, they should go five days," she said. "Regardless of what you do, these are things you should think about."

School input

The hearing brought speakers — both in person and over video chat — from DPI and eight organizations representing school sports, rural districts, private schools and school boards to speak to the challenges they're facing and plans to reopen.